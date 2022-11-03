Oppenheimer Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $162.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.9 %

LECO stock opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 137.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

