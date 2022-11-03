Oppenheimer Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $660.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $660.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.
W.W. Grainger stock opened at $583.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $601.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
