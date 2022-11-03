Oppenheimer Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $660.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $660.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $583.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $601.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

