O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $865.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at MKM Partners to $865.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $815.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

