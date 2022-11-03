OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $52.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

