Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $117,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,114.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

