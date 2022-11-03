Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $24,206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

