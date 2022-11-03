Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 28,067 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

