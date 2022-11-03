PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PG&E by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

