PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. CWM LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

