Piper Sandler Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $47.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

AX stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

