Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,106 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day moving average of $260.29.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

