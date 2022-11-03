ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ONL opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

