ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,859 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FBRT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

