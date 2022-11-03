ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,976 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of VRE opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.04. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

