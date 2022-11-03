ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2,059.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 7,776.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

