ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

