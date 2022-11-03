ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.71.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

