ProShare Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,728 shares of company stock worth $1,372,420. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

