ProShare Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tellurian Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

