ProShare Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

