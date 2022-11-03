ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,457.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 623,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 583,667 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 466.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 652,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 537,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $682.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

