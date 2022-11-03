ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $161,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

