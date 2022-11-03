ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Down 2.9 %

Nikola stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,201. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.