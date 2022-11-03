ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.