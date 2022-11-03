ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,334 Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 62.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.42%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

