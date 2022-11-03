ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,578 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 373,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

