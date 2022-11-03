ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 27,846 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 266,052 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 160.9% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.79. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.