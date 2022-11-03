ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,065 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 8.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

