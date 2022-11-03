ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

FCF stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

