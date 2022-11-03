ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,683 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,582 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $16.50 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

