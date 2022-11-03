ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,797 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 71.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen lifted their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.96. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.