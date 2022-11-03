ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 955,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,250. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. The business had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

