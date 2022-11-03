ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 465,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 285,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

