ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 261,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,487. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

