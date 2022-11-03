ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 2.1 %

Archrock stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

