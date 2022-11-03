Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 157.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 36.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.96) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.51) to GBX 1,380 ($15.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

