Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

RRC stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

