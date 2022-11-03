Raymond James Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $22.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

