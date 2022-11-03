Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 660 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 453.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.