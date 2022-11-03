Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,476 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,014,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

