Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $159,000.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

