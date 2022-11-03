Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,125 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 157,350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

