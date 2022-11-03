Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 223 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 32.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. OTR Global upgraded Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

