Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Calix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 4.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

