Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,009 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

