Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 202,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

