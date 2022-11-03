Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

