Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.