Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Roku Stock Down 4.3 %

Roku Company Profile

Shares of ROKU opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $314.70.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.