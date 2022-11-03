Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,171 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 648.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

